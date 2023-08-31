Public urged to embrace prudent living

Business Ravers’ TikTok video urges individuals to embrace a more prudent lifestyle. The video reflects on the experiences of the Business Ravers group members, many of whom grew up in humble one-room apartments with limited resources.

Despite those challenges, they managed to survive. However, the narrative has evolved over time, as society’s focus has shifted towards materialism. There’s a prevailing trend of developing extravagant desires, often driven by concerns about societal opinions.

Interestingly, the video highlights a paradox where individuals residing in lavish duplexes may be facing inner dissatisfaction.

A notable example is observed in Lagos, where educated individuals find themselves as tenants, while those deemed ‘uneducated’ are investing in real estate.

The ostentatious display of luxury cars contrasts with a lack of true comprehension. The video underscores the importance of downsizing, suggesting that it’s crucial to assess one’s living spaces and eliminate unnecessary rooms or possessions that do not contribute to genuine well-being.”