Public urged to make green living a lifestyle in Ghana

Mr. Mohammed Adjei Sowah, Accra Mayor, has called on the public to make green living a lifestyle.

Mr. Sowah who was speaking at the opening of the Ninth Ghana Garden Flower show in Accra said as a result of urbanization, Accra had lost a good portion of its forests and other green spaces.

He said this had resulted in ecological imbalances, with ill effects such as excessive atmospheric heat among others.

Mr. Sowah noted that besides its beautifying effects, promoting the cultivation of flowers and other greening activities such as gardening, improved the ecology.

He said this was of great essence because it was crucial to sustaining humans, and all other forms of life.

Mr. Sowah commended Strategic Communications Africa Limited (STRATCOM), initiators and organisers of the show, and encouraged them saying, “We support this programme because we want to support life.”

Madam. Esther Cobbah, Chief Executive Officer of STRATCOM, as well as the Ghana Flower Movement, said the show had grown tremendously, with the movement directly focussing on individual responsibility towards ensuring a greener and cleaner Ghana.

“This is in line with Ghana’s green agenda and sanitation program, as well as the global effort to address climate change,” she said.

She urged all Ghanaians to strive towards helping to create a greener and healthier environment.

Themed: “Nine Years of Green Living,” the show ends on Sunday, August 29, 2021, with an awards night to celebrate the efforts of individuals and organisations, who have contributed to the flower industry in the country.

The Ghana Garden and Flower Show were initiated by the Ghana Garden and Flower Movement and STRATCOM Africa in 2013, to promote the benefits of gardens and flowers.