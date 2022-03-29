Public Urged To Opt For ADR In Dispute Settlement

Ghanaians have been told to opt for Court Connected Alternative Dispute Resolution (CCADR) to settle their disputes because it was fast, cheap, effective and highly confidential as compared to the regular court system.

CCADR is a win-win situation, which gave parties the luxury to choose their own mediator, agree on their own terms and reduces stress of lengthy court processes

Mr Abdulai Yakubu, the Central Regional ADR Coordinator said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Cape Coast.

With ADR, he said cases could be settled within a month unlike the traditional court system which could take years before it was finally resolved.

“In the history of CCADR some simple cases were effectively, effortlessly and successively resolved on the first meeting which took less than two hours.

“Why would we not opt for such a simple method of dispute handling if we are not comfortable with the court system, if you find the court room intimidating, ADR should be your resolve” he indicated.

He said with over 630 mediators Nationwide, the CCADR had solved some selected civil and criminal cases, however, first degree felony cases, cases of public interest, cases that demanded the interpretation of the law could only be settled at the court.

Mr Yakubu said as part of efforts to curb challenges that parties went through, the Judicial Service was working on connecting all other courts to the ADR to ensure accessibility for all.

He said out of 34 courts in the Region, 24 were connected adding that” by the end of the year the remaining 10 would be connected to ADR to ensure that everybody benefits fully”.

The Regional ADR Coordinator further noted that the move was to ensure that disputants were able to access ADR without having to commute to other areas for the service to make convenient for all.