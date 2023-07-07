Public urged to patronise made in Ghana products

Professor Douglas Boateng, Founder of MYO Global Organisation, a youth focused organisation, has encouraged the citizenry to patronise made in Ghana products to promote industrialisation and grow the local economy.

“Whatever we buy has an impact on our industrialisation agenda, and the more value we add to our raw material, the more jobs we can create for the youth and generate income to support our developmental agenda,” he stated.

Prof. Boateng said this when he donated 700 copies of his “Strategic sourcing” books and 300 copies of “Supply Chain Management” books to the University of Mines and Technology, Tarkwa (UMAT) on Thursday, in Accra.

He said, “for the country to be able to face its economic challenges, for me, it is about adding value to our resources and the only way that we can do that is through supply chain management and strategic sourcing”.

He said the presentation was to support the country’s industrialisation agenda, saying: “When we talk about Ghana Beyond Aid, we must industrialise and stop shipping our raw materials to develop other countries”.

“I believe that UMAT can become the MIT of the subregion. I see education as also a business, and UMAT is well positioned to become a very good institution to support the mining industry and the value addition that must go on in mining in the sub region.”

Prof. Richard K. Amankwah, Vice Chancellor, UMAT, said over the years, the University had trained a lot of people who were now applying Artificial Intelligence (AI) and robotics in mining.

He expressed appreciation to the Organisation for donating the books to be distributed to first-year students in logistics and students in the post graduate level in engineering management and supply change management.

MYO Global Organisation is a youth-focused advocate, all-inclusive and non-governmental agency, committed to mobilising resources to help shape and build a better future for the youth and inspire creativity by connecting with the youth around the world.