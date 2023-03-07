Public urged to plan in line with the weather forecast

The Ghana Metrological Agency (GMet) has urged the public to take advantage of its periodic weather forecast to plan their activities safely and conveniently.

Paying attention to the daily weather forecast would help the public to prepare adequately for routine events, the Agency has said.

Mr Joshua Asamoah, a Senior Meteorologist at GMet, who gave the advice in an interview with the Ghana News Agency stated that monitoring daily weather reports could save lives and properties, especially in the event of a heavy downpour that often resulted in flooding.

“Ideally, before people set out to work, they must be abreast with our updates. Aside from the daily updates, we give a long term forecast to serve a category of the public like the farmers and field workers, “he said.

Mr Asamoah disclosed that the GMet was working around the clock to release the 2023 seasonal forecast that would include the major and minor rainy seasons next week.

The first forecast, he said would cover the southern part of the country starting from the months of March to May.

The Senior Scientist said forecast for the northern belt would be released after that of the south to help farmers to plan for the season

When asked about the significance of the March 7, 2023, downpour, he said it signalled the onset of this year’s rainy season.

He urged the public and city authorities to desilt their drainage to facilitate free flow of water when the rains start.

“We need to know that flood is always closer to us and we must be prepared for it, especially in Greater Accra. This is because of the crowd and water-logged areas we have. It is an indication to get prepared.