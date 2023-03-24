Public urged to seek medical attention in TB cases

Mr Wisdom Klenyuie, the Volta Regional TB Coordinator, has revealed that their outfit would not relent on the need to educate members of the public on the dangers associated with Tuberculosis (TB) if not reported.

He said their outfit has the needed equipment and other essential kits to check the canker as well as engaging in community outreach events in other to educate community members about the pandemic.

Mr Klenyuie made the disclosure to the Ghana News Agency during an interaction as the world marks this year’s ‘World Tuberculosis Day’ with the theme ‘Yes! We can end TB!’

The event was aimed to inspire hope and encourage high-level leadership, increased investments, adoption of innovations, and multi-sectoral collaboration, among others to combat the TB pandemic.

Mr Klenyuie further stated several events, such as sensitisation and education on the epidemic have been carried out.

He also indicated that his outfit has engaged in radio education, community sensitisation, and other awareness creation methods to teach the public on how to report TB related cases.

Mr Klenyuie also appealed to stakeholders, including the traditional rulers, to work together with the Health Directorate to achieve a targeted aim on the menace.

The Volta Region has recorded an increase in TB-reported cases from 802 to 895 between 2021 and 2022.

However, the figure saw a reduction from 918 to 810 between 2019 and 2020.

Further checks by the Ghana News Agency at the Akatsi Municipal Hospital revealed that there were 2 TB related deaths each for the 2021 and 2021 years under review.

World TB Day is observed annually on March 24 to raise awareness about the pandemic and efforts to end the global epidemic, marking the day in 1882 when the bacterium causing TB was discovered.

TB is caused by bacteria known as ‘Mycobacterium tuberculosis’ that most often affect the lungs.

It is treatable and preventable without any cost.