Public urged to seek support on use of GhQR code to promote cashless agenda

Members of the public who are still not sure how to access the GhQR for payments, should speak to their banks for assistance, Mr Archie Hesse, the Chief Executive of Ghana Interbank Payment and Settlement Systems (GhIPSS), has advised.

GhIPSS, a subsidiary of the Bank of Ghana, introduced the GhQR as part of efforts to promote the cashless agenda but the various banks, FinTechs and Telcos have different ways they offer the service to their customers.

GhIPSS, together with partner institutions such as financial institutions, Telcos and FinTechs have held series of events to create awareness and drive patronage for the payment service, and many shopping outlets and service providers have since deployed them to receive payments.

However, the success of the payment channel will largely depend on its usage by the shopping public.

Speaking in an interview, the GhIPSS CEO said the public education would continue, using multi-approach to get to as many people as possible.

Mr Hesse explained that GhQR was one of the easiest ways to make payment electronically and urged the public to use it wherever the service is available.

He, however, explained that the different institutions had different ways that the service was made available to their customers.

But, he noted that regardless of the institution, the process remains very basic and quick.

“Anyone who has a phone and can use it should be able to pay with GhQR and if you are not sure, just walk to your bank and ask them to walk you through the process. Or you might even call your bank and they will help you.”

Mr Hesse said one of the key benefits of the GhQR Experience fair at the shopping malls, is the fact that the banks, Telecos and FinTechs took their time to explain to people they encounter, how they can access their service.

The Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia has described the GhQR as a game- changer in the cashless agenda as it is easier to set up, less expensive to manage and, payment via the platform has no charges to the customer.

As a non-contact form of payment, it also becomes handy, in the face of the third wave of Covid.

GhQR is an electronic payment channel that enables customers to scan displayed QR codes with their smartphones and pay, or dial displayed USSD codes with their phones to make payment.

Ghana’s QR code for payment is universal which means that any customer whose bank or payment service provider offers the service can use it wherever it is displayed.