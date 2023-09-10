Public urged to serve humanity with love, kindness

A viral TikTok video posted by A Media challenges traditional religious beliefs by suggesting that God does not require worship but instead calls on people to serve humanity with love, unity, kindness, and mutual affection.

It challenges conventional religious practices, proposing that God’s true desire is for humanity to prioritize love, unity, kindness, and mutual care over mere acts of worship.

It has prompted a debate about the role of religion in our lives and the importance of promoting love and kindness in the world.