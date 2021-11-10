Public urged to support NCCE to execute mandate

Mr Awudu Dramani Sam, Western North Regional Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has reiterated peace and security are vital for the progress and development of every society.

He has, therefore, called on Ghanaians to cooperate and support the NCCE to execute its mandate of sensitizing the citizenry on the need for peaceful coexistence.

Mr Dramani Sam said this in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) at the close of a day’s sensitization workshop on National security and cohesion held at Sefwi-Wiawso.

He urged people in the border towns in the Region and across the country, to assist Security Agencies like the Police and Immigration Officers as well as Traditional Authorities and opinion leaders to combat cross-border crimes by reporting people or strangers with suspicious characters and activities for swift action to be taken against them.

This, he said, could go a long way to preserve the peace and security of the land.

“Help the Police with information on individuals and groups whose activities could endanger the peace and security of the country for the necessary action to avert them. So that we shall all go about our legitimate activities without any fears,” he admonished.

The NCCE Director used the opportunity to commend the European Union (EU) for its continued support for the NCCE in its quest to sensitize Ghanaians on the need to preserve the peace and security of the land and urged all other stakeholders not to relent in their efforts to champion this worthy cause.