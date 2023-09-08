Public urged to support Security Agencies to maintain law, order

Mr. Abass Yussif, the Krachi Nchumuru District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has appealed to Ghanaians to support the Police and other security agencies in the maintenance of law and order in the country.

He said it was a civic duty as contain in Article 41 (i) of the 1992 Constitution, which states “to co-operate with lawful agencies in the maintenance of law and order.”

Mr. Abass said these as he led Civic Education Club (CEC) members of the St. Theresa Vocational Training Institute, Chinderi to the District Police Headquarters of the Krachi Nchumuru District at Chinderi in the Krachi Nchumuru District of the Oti Region.

The NCCE District Director said the engagement formed part of their activities to enlighten youths on the work of some state institutions in the country for them to appreciate their works.

He said the tour was also aimed at educating the students on the work of the Ghana Police Service and other security services and the role citizens were to play in supporting these institutions in maintaining law and order.

Mr. Abass said there was a need for the citizenry no matter where they found themselves and regardless of their religion, tribe or political affiliation to support all the security agencies to maintain law and order in the country.

He asked the students not allow themselves to be deceived that laws were not working in Ghana and that anyone who misbehaves, the long arm of the law would catch-up with him or her.

The District Police Commander, ASP Vincent Foli called on the citizens to be law-abiding and not allow themselves to be influenced by criminals in their communities.

He took the students through reporting a case to the Police and demonstrated the various processes to follow at the Station.

ASP Foli said the first thing to do at the Station was to approach an Officer at the Counter and lodge a complaint which would then be taken on a Complaint Form and to a Statement Form with a CID Officer.

The Police District Commander advised citizens to ask for the name and phone number of the CID Officer assigned to them.

He added that in case it involved an injury, a Medical Form would be issued and also if there is a missing card or document or an accident, a Police Extract Form would also be filled.

He advised complainants to allow Police Officers to help filled these forms at the Police Station in their presence and read to them.

ASP Foli advised the students on their carrier path and said the skills they are learning at the technical school could earn them a slot at the Ghana Police Service.

He mentioned tailoring, electrical, carpentry, masonry, block laying, home economics, English, Mathematics and General Science as courses that they should take seriously and charged them to take their studies seriously to earn them a certificate.

The idea for the formation of Civic Education Clubs (CEC) was mooted in a final communiqué issued in March 1996 at the National Consultative Conference on Civic Education organised by the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE).

CEC is a voluntary study group of the Constitution which provides an avenue to shape the views of the youth on the Constitution and help develop in CEC members, an awareness of the principles and objectives of the 1992 Constitution as the fundamental law of the land.

The Krachi Nchumuru District Office of the NCCE had 20 CECs in 18 JHSs and 2 SHSs.