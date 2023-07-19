Public urged to use civil means to resolve issues with journalists

The Ghana Journalists Association (GJA) has urged the public to use constitutional means to resolve qualms with journalists instead of physical attacks.

It said the constitution had provided civil means through which people could institute actions against journalists whose work they were not happy with.

The Association said Article 162(6) of the 1992 constitution also offered individuals aggrieved by a media reportage the right to a rejoinder.

It said aside the right to a rejoinder, an aggrieved person could sue for defamation or petition the National Media Commission, which had been charged with the responsibility to settle disputes between the media and the public.

The Association said that was the only way to enhance media freedom and grow the country’s democracy and not physical attacks on journalists.

Mr. Albert Kwabena Dwumfour, President of the Association, said this at a press conference in reaction to recent attacks on some journalists by personnel of the Military, Immigration, and some civilians in parts of the country.

Upper West Regional Chairman of the GJA, Mr Suala Abdul Wahab, Ashanti Regional Correspondent of Ghana Television, Nicholas Osei-Wusu, and Angel FM Tema Correspondent, Augustine Ahiabor, were recently assaulted by security personnel and civilians while on duty.

Mr. Abdul Wahab was attacked for allegedly disobeying an Immigration Officer, Mr. Osei-Wusu, and had his camera taken and pictures of miners, who got trapped under a pit, deleted.

Mr. Ahiabor was attacked by some residents of Ashaiman for taking pictures of a toilet facility that had collapsed on some individuals.

The GJA President condemned the attacks and called on the citizenry to appreciate the contribution of journalists to the country’s socioeconomic growth and advancement of democracy.

He charged the heads of the security agencies whose men attacked the journalists to act swiftly in bringing the perpetrators to book.

Mr. Dwumfour appealed to the Interior Minister, Mr Ambrose Derry, to act swiftly as he did in the alleged plot to oust the Inspector General of Police, Mr. George Akuffo Dampare.

The GJA President also cautioned journalists to be circumspect in their work to avoid such attacks.