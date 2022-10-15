Public urged to visit PURC for redress of utility challenges

The public have been advised to utilise services provided by the Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) for effective and amicable redress of issues affecting service delivery by utility services providers,

Mr Patrick Antwi, the Regional Manager for the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo Regions of PURC gave the advice when he was speaking in an interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) in Sunyani on measures the Commission had adopted to address utility challenges in the regions.

According to him, “people only know PURC as the institution in charge of reviewing tariffs, but daily, we work to ensure that problems and challenges encountered by both the consumer and the utility providers are addressed for productive service.”

He indicated it was the duty of the Commission to ensure that once tariffs were approved, PURC monitored the system to ensure the right charges were deducted by the provider to bring satisfaction to the consumer.

Mr Antwi urged consumers to be more responsible in managing their consumption of the utilities to avoid payment of high bills, saying, bad wiring as well as high-consuming electrical gadgets and equipment in some cases turned to increase consumption which would result in the payment of high bills.

He encouraged the utility providers to have extra patience for consumers whenever they reported issues concerning their services, saying, “without the consumer the provider does not exist.”

Mr Antwi announced the Commission was about to start “good customer service campaign” where staff of the utility companies in the three regions would be trained on effective customer service delivery.