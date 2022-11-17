Public warned against sharing of personal information

The Cybersecurity Authority (CSA) has warned the public not to share personal information to anyone regarding linking of Ghana card to bank account.

The CSA said it had received several reports and further observed that fraudulent acts of retrieving personal information from customers of various banks had become a nuisance to the country.

A statement copied to the Ghana News Agency explained that “these fraudsters send messages to customers supposedly from their bank informing them that they will be receiving a call from an agent who will be assisting them to link their Ghana Cards with their accounts and credit or debit (ATM) cards.”

“The supposed agents of the banks then reach out to customers, requesting for personal identifiable information (PII), including Ghana Card details, primary account numbers (PAN) of debit or credit cards, card verification value (CVV) numbers, expiry date of the cards, One Time Password (OTP) among others, as part of the linking process.”

“Once the requested information is provided, the fraudsters undertake several online transactions, causing financial loss to victims,” it said.

The Authority, therefore, caution the public never to share personal identifiable information including pin codes, debit, or credit card verification values (CVVS) and OTPs with anyone.

However, the Authority has a 24-hour Cybersecurity Incident Reporting Points of Contact (POC) for reporting cybercrimes and for seeking guidance and assistance on online activities, individuals can call or text -292, whatsApp-050 150 3111, Email – report@csa.gov.gh

The Authority also advised the public to visit or call the nearest bank branch for clarification if in doubt of unusual requests.