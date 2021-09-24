“Publications that we have agreed to pay $45,000 for Milovan are untrue and of no basis”- MOYS

The Ministry of Youth and Sports (MOYS) has denied reports in the media that the sector has given approval to the Ghana Football Association’s (GFA) decision to appoint Coach Milovan Rajevac and pay him $45,000 monthly.

A statement released from the Ministry on Thursday, September 23 said, “It has come to the attention of the Ministry of Youth and Sports of publications making rounds on social media that the Ministry has given approval for the engagement of Milovan Rajevac as the new coach for the Senior National team, the Black Stars and agreed to pay an amount of $45,000 a month for his services.

“Much as the Ministry is aware of the process of engaging a new coach for the Black Stars by the GFA, the process has not been brought to the attention of the Ministry.

“We wish therefore to state categorically that the publications that the Ministry has

agreed to pay $45,000 for the Coach of the Black Stars are untrue and of no basis.”

The statement noted that the Ministry is awaiting the report of the GFA on the engagement of a new coach and entreated general public to disregard publications in that regard and treat it with the contempt it deserves.

It added that, “The Ministry would make it public when a decision is taken on who the new coach will be and his remuneration and conditions of service.”