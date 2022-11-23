Publishers Association standardises discounts and credit periods for members

The Ghana Publishers Association (GPA) has standardised its common discounts and credit policies to guide member-publishers in doing business with schools, distributors and bookshops.

The Association said the practice of individual publishers negotiating discounts with their customers without a standard industry format had created some inconsistencies and disruptions in the marketing and selling of books countrywide.

A statement issued by the Association, signed by Mr Asare Konadu Yamoah, the President, said due to the prevailing circumstances, members, therefore, resolved at a recent Chief Executive Officers’ (CEO) meeting in Accra, that such practices should be discontinued in the interest of the industry.

“These resolutions were made to protect and save the businesses of publishers and the publishing industry as a whole in the face of the unstable economic conditions in the country,” the statement said.