Puma Energy Ghana Hosts 7th Transporters’ Safety Quiz to Promote Road Safety

Puma Energy Ghana, a leading energy solutions provider, has once again demonstrated its commitment to road safety by hosting the 7th edition of its Transporters’ Safety Quiz.

This annual event is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to promote safe driving practices and raise awareness about road safety, especially given the concerning increase in road traffic incidents in Ghana.

Recent statistics from the Ghana National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) revealed alarming figures for the first half of 2024, with 7,470 road traffic incidents involving 12,678 vehicles. These incidents led to 9,965 casualties, including 1,405 fatalities, marking a 13% increase in road fatalities compared to the same period in 2023. These figures underscore the need for effective road safety measures, which Puma Energy Ghana aims to address through its initiatives.

The Transporters’ Safety Quiz serves as a platform for educating transporters about road safety while encouraging them to adopt safe driving habits. The event also recognizes and rewards drivers who prioritize safety, fostering collaboration and knowledge-sharing among participants.

The 2024 edition of the quiz saw participation from Puma Energy Ghana’s contracted transporters, including RIET Transport, J.K. Ahiadome Transport, and J.K. Horgle Transport. These representatives demonstrated their knowledge of road safety in a lively four-round quiz session, hosted by renowned quiz master Dan Afari Yeboah. RIET Transport emerged as the champions, retaining the title they won in 2023, and were awarded a cheque, certificate, and commemorative plaque in recognition of their achievement.

In addition to the transporters, key figures from various organizations, such as the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), the National Road Safety Authority, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, and the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), were present, reflecting the broad engagement of the oil and gas sector in this important initiative.

As part of its commitment to road safety, Puma Energy Ghana has implemented the Intelligent Vehicle Monitoring System (IVMS) across its operations. This technology helps improve driver behavior by monitoring critical parameters such as speeding and nighttime driving, ensuring compliance with safety regulations and promoting responsible driving.

Samba Diop, the General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, emphasized the company’s focus on safety, stating, “At Puma Energy, safety is more than a priority; it’s an integral part of our operations in Ghana. We are committed to safeguarding the security and health of not only our employees but also all our stakeholders and partners.”

Puma Energy Ghana has recorded a low Lost Time Injury Frequency Rate (LTIFR) over the past five years, reflecting its strong commitment to safety in its operations. The company continues to collaborate with employees, contractors, and stakeholders to foster a safer road environment for all.

Jacob Amoah, Co-ordinator of the Unified Petroleum Pricing Fund (UPPF) of the NPA, commended Puma Energy Ghana for its proactive approach to promoting road safety, highlighting the positive impact of the UPPF on the transporters’ businesses and the industry as a whole.

Felix Owusu of the National Road Safety Authority also praised the initiative, urging transporters to become ambassadors for road safety and extend the lessons learned from the quiz to other drivers.

Puma Energy Ghana’s Transporters’ Safety Quiz serves as a crucial reminder of the importance of road safety and highlights the role that businesses and individuals can play in reducing road traffic incidents and fatalities.