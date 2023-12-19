Puma Energy Ghana Make a Difference Day initiative reaches Dzorwulu Special School

Puma Energy, a leading global energy company, celebrated Make a Difference Day by making a generous donation to the Dzorwulu Special School in Accra. This initiative is part of Puma Energy’s ongoing commitment to ‘energizing communities’ by making a positive impact in the lives of the communities they operate.

The donation was aimed at making a difference in the lives of the children with special needs at the school with the ultimate goal of helping these children become active and integral members of society.

Zwelithini Mlotshwa, General Manager of Puma Energy Ghana, and Divine Dey, Aviation Depot Manager, were present at the donation along with other Puma Energy staff members.

The Dzorwulu Special School is specifically designed to cater to children with autism. The school provides essential care, treatment, and training for these children, while also helping to uncover their hidden talents. The school plays a crucial role in providing relief for parents who experience challenges in providing for their children with special needs due to the stigmatization they face in society

“The Dzorwulu Special School is doing important work in providing education and care for children with special needs, and we are honored to be able to support their efforts,” said Zwelithini Mlotshwa, General Manager, Puma Energy Ghana. Mlotshwa further emphasized that the Make a Difference Day initiative was part of the company’s social responsibility program designed to give back to society and support vulnerable members of society. d.

The donation included assorted food items and toiletries to support the well-being and development journey of the students at the Dzorwulu Special School.

Divine Dey, the Aviation Depot Manager, added, “It is important for us to not only be a leading energy company in Ghana but also to be a responsible corporate citizen. We are committed to supporting initiatives that make a real difference in the lives of people, and we hope that this donation will positively impact the students, teachers, and entire staff of the Dzorwulu Special School.”

The assistant Headmaster of the Dzorwulu Special School, Moses Afran expressed his appreciation for the donation and the support from Puma Energy

“We thank Puma Energy Ghana for this timely support which will help greatly to make a difference in the lives of these children,” – he said.

Puma Energy continues to prioritize corporate social responsibility through initiatives like Make a Difference Day and remains dedicated to making a meaningful difference in the communities it serves. The company is committed to supporting causes that foster positive change and inclusivity in communities around the world.