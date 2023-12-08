Puma Energy Ghana Reaffirms its commitment to Road Safety

As a company dedicated to road safety education and awareness promoting safe driving practices, and recognizing the efforts of transporters in prioritizing safety on the road, Puma Energy Ghana, a leading energy company, held its 6th edition of the Transporters’ Safety Quiz.

According to a report issued by the Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate (MTTD), Ghana recorded 1,086 road-related deaths from January to June 2023. The Puma Energy Ghana Transporters Safety Quiz is positioned as a timely intervention to reduce road traffic crashes, injuries, and deaths.

The occasion witnessed a resounding participation from all Puma Energy Ghana stakeholders inclusive of the National Petroleum Authority, National Road Safety Commission, the Ghana National Fire Service, the Association of Oil Marketing Companies, The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), Oil & Gas groups and Transaid. Puma Energy Ghanas contracted transporters RIET Transport, J. K Ahiadome Transport and J.K Horgle Transport headlined the 2023 transporters quiz which featured the renowned host of What Do You Know, Mr. Dan Afari Yeboah as its quiz master.

RIET Transport team demonstrated exceptional knowledge and understanding of safety protocols, regulations, and best practices in the transport industry, making them deserving recipients of the top honours at the Transporters Safety Quiz. The company expressed its gratitude for the recognition and reiterated its pledge to continue prioritizing safety in its operations. “We are honoured to receive this recognition from Puma Energy Ghana. Safety is ingrained in our company’s values, and we are committed to upholding the highest standards in all our transportation activities. This award is a testament to our unwavering dedication to safety,” said Mr. Godwin Tamakloe the Managing Director of RIET Transport.

Safety is a top priority for Puma Energy, and we believe that the burden of road-related injuries and deaths requires a deliberate and multi-sectorial approach to reduce its occurrence and impact. The Puma Energy transporters quiz is one of the multitude of initiatives we have developed to build a robust road safety framework that will aid in the reduction of road-related deaths, said Zwelithini Mlotshwa, General Manager at Puma Energy Ghana.

As Puma Energy Ghana continues to expand its footprint, the company remains dedicated to upholding the highest standards of road safety across all of its operations. By investing in a pioneering road safety system, PUMA Energy is demonstrating its commitment to making a positive difference in the communities it serves, while setting a new standard for road safety added Mr. Mlotshwa.

The sentiments by Mlotshwa were echoed by the Deputy Chief Executive of the National Petroleum Authority (NPA), Mrs. Linda Asante in her speech read on her behalf by the Head of ERDMS Operations for NPA, Mr. Fred, Abban. Mrs. Asante lauded the event and encouraged Puma Energy Ghana to sustain the Transporters Safety Quiz for the years to come to promote health and safety education in the downstream sector.

“We recognize that road safety is a shared responsibility, and we are committed to working collaboratively with our partners to make a meaningful impact,” Fred Asante Antwi, Puma Energy Ghana, Health, Safety, Security, Environment and Quality Manager (HSSEQ), said. “By prioritizing road safety, we are not only protecting the well-being of our employees and the public but also contributing to the overall sustainability and success of our business.”

Puma Energy Ghana remains committed to promoting safety in the transport industry and will continue to engage with transporters to encourage safe driving practices on the road. The Transporters Safety Quiz is just one of the many initiatives that Puma Energy Ghana undertakes to support and recognize transport companies’ efforts in prioritizing safety.