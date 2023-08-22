Pupil killed by crocodile in Tanzania

A 10-year-old pupil was killed by a crocodile while he was swimming in Lake Tanganyika in western Tanzania, an official said Monday.

Edgar Mkala, chairperson of Izinga village in Nkasi district in Rukwa region, said the Standard Four pupil was killed by the crocodile on Saturday afternoon.

“The pupil joined his colleagues who were swimming in the lake in order to cool their bodies from sweltering temperatures but as soon as he jumped into the lake he was captured by the crocodile,” said Mkala.

According to Mkala, four fishermen were recently killed by crocodiles in the lake, which is shared by Tanzania, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Burundi, and Zambia.