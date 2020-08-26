Some final year Junior High School students in both the Sissala East and West Constituencies who enjoyed the first free meals, have expressed gratitude for the gesture.

During a visit by the Ghana News Agency to some of the Basic schools in the Sissala East and West district respectively, the students and teachers were seen served with packed Jollof (rice meal mixed with stew).

In an interview with a teacher of Jitong Basic school, Mr. Bashiru Gomina noted that “the food was nice…it was delicious too. I couldn’t even finish mine because it was enough for me”.

Also during a visit to United Basic, St. Gabriel Basic, Falahia Basic and T.I Ahamdiya Basic schools all in Tumu in the Sissala East municipality, the students who spoke to the GNA said “we were still in class when the food was brought….the food was really nice and was hot too. I think it would help us to learn well”.

A final year pupil of St. Gabriel Basic school also stated, “we are happy and I am sure we would no longer go hungry anymore” and expressed delight about the intervention by government”.

The schools are expected to be given one hot meal a day until they write the Basic Education Certificate Examinations as announced by the president.