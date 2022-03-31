Pupils Of Adaklu Kodzobi Ando D/A Primary School Need Help

Pupils of the Adaklu Kodzobi Ando District Assembly Primary School have been forced to study under trees as a result of recent rainstorm that ripped-up their classrooms.

Two sheds made of palm branches and one other made of iron sheets, which served as classrooms for Adaklu Kodzobi Ando District Assembly Primary School, were destroyed by a rainstorm that hit the community last week.

Pupils in primary one to five were forced to study under trees on the compound.

The problem of both teachers and pupils of the school, was compounded by the dusty nature of the Ho- Adaklu Kodzobi road, which was about 10 metres away from the school.

A Resident who spoke with the Ghana News Agency on condition of anonymity said the situation had dampened the spirit of both teachers and pupils and if nothing were done to remedy the situation before the rain set in, they would be forced to close the school.

The resident said the school was near the road and the attention of pupils and teachers was also destroyed by vehicular and human movement.

He appealed to the Adaklu District Assembly, Non-Governmental Organisations and philanthropists for assistance and appealed to the community to find a temporal place for them.

He said the school, which was established in 2016, was now up to Primary five with five teachers and one National Service person.