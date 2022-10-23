Pupils of Nakong Primary School lie on bare floor to study, write exams

Nakong Primary School in the Kasena Nankana West District of the Upper East Region are forced to sit or lie on the bare floor for studies due to lack of adequate furniture in the school.

The pupils from primary one to six sit on the bare floor for their lessons. The six-unit classroom block in the school does not have furniture for effective teaching and learning. This situation is not only contributing to the falling standards of education in the area but also affects the health of children, especially during the rainy season.

According to some pupils who spoke to Kwaching Agwaazeh, they are unable to concentrate during lessons and they find it difficult when writing.

Others complained of having chest pains after lying on the bare floor for the whole day.

Parents of pupils of the school also complained that since they come home with dirty uniforms they have to wash the uniforms of pupils daily.