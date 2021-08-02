Pupils urged to cultivate reading habits

Mr. Evans Gyakye, Programmes Director of the Ghana ICT Skills Hub, has charged pupils in basic schools to cultivate the habit of reading to sharpen their intellectual skills.

They should regularly visit libraries to read more books to acquire knowledge in order to be resourceful in comprehending words and sentences to enhance their academic performance.

Mr. Gyakye made the call when the Ghana ICT Skills Hub together with Spare a Piece of Bread Foundation (SAPOB) presented some teaching and learning materials to the Holy Child Preparatory School at Obuasi.

The items which included; chairs, books, stationeries and others, were to help promote teaching and learning in the school.

Mr. Gyakye, who is an old pupil of the school, commended the teachers and staff of the school for their dedication and hard work and said the items would help improve quality education not only in the school but Obuasi in general.

He said the books and other learning materials were sponsored by Catherine Assink of Grange Academy in England as part of her`Ubuntu Project´; an intercultural quality education project to improve the learning behaviors of pupils and students in several schools in Ghana.

Ms. Josephine Osei, Country Director of SAPOB, who is also an old pupil of the school, pledged to continue to offer assistance to the school to help improve teaching and learning outcomes.

She advised the pupils to take their academic work seriously and make good use of libraries to build their capacities in order to excel in their examinations while helping the school to maintain its high academic standards.

Mr. Amos Asante, Headmaster of the school, who received the items thanked the two organizations for the gesture and contributing their quota in the development and progress of the school.

He appealed to other old pupils and other philanthropic groups to support the school to furnish the science laboratory.

Mr. Asante said the authorities would work to ensure that the items were put to good use for the benefit of the pupils.