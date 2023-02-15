Pupils urged to make good use of libraries to broaden knowledge

Mr Guy Amartefio, Volta Regional Director of the Ghana Library Authority, has urged pupils to take libraries as their second home to acquire the needed knowledge that will help them move forward in life.

He said libraries provided access to information and resources and served as a healthy environment for learning, so pupils must make good use of libraries in their communities to broaden their horizons to achieve greater heights.

Mr Amartefio, who was interacting with pupils of Methodist and Anglican Basic Schools in Ho at the Regional Library, noted that the beautiful environment created by libraries enabled students to read independently and grasp knowledge without any interference.

The interaction formed part of the Authority’s activities to make this year’s Valentine’s Day celebration and aimed to sensitise the pupils on the importance of the Day and to also disabuse their mind about the myth surrounding the celebration.

The Director advised the pupils to abstain from sexual activities and focus on their studies, noting that there were lot of opportunities ahead of them which they ought to work hard to attain.

He said the Day was not meant for sexual activities but rather to show love to humankind, hence it was necessary to celebrate the Day devoid of sexual activities.

Mr Amartefio said his outfit was ready to provide the necessary support to pupils to enhance their literacy skills, urging the older generation to help train the youth and position them well for future leadership roles.

The Authority, with support from the Ghana AIDS Commission and GOSANET Foundation, presented some books, hand sanitizer and nose masks to the pupils.

Mr Samuel Atidzah, Executive Director, GOSANET Foundation, implored the pupils to continue to adhere to the COVID-19 safety protocols and desist from any act that has the tendency to retard their development.

Madam Cesia Afako, a teacher at Anglican Basic School, told Ghana News Agency that the programme was crucial to whip interest in the pupils to develop love for their books.

She was grateful to the Library Authority for the programmme and for extending their closing time to 1800 hours as that would enable pupils to have ample time after school to visit the library.