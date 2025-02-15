PURC Ashanti Sets Sights on 95% Utility Complaint Resolution by 2025

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Ghana’s Ashanti Region has announced an ambitious target to resolve over 95% of consumer complaints against utility providers by 2025, building on a strong track record from 2024.

Last year, the regional office addressed 95% of the 1,101 complaints filed, primarily targeting the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Company Limited (GWCL), signaling a push to bolster accountability in the sector.

Richard Asiedu, PURC’s Ashanti Regional Public Relations Officer, revealed that 1,043 complaints in 2024 were directed at ECG, while 58 concerned GWCL. Through mediation, the commission secured GH¢262,558 in refunds for aggrieved consumers and recovered GH¢178,368 in revenue for the utility companies. “Our role isn’t just about protecting customers—it’s also ensuring fairness for service providers,” Asiedu explained. This balance was evident in the recovery of GH¢396,010 from road construction firms to compensate GWCL for damaged water pipelines, alongside infrastructure repairs including 18 replaced poles, 31 faulty meters, and 30 fixed pipe bursts.

The regulator’s 2025 goal forms part of a broader “responsible regulation” agenda aimed at keeping utility providers “on their toes” while urging customers to fulfill payment obligations. “Strategic positioning means resolving complaints efficiently and enforcing accountability on both sides,” Asiedu emphasized. The commission’s dual focus on consumer rights and utility protections underscores the tightrope walk inherent in public service regulation—a challenge magnified in regions like Ashanti, where infrastructure strain and urbanization escalate demand.

Analysts note that PURC’s target reflects growing pressure on Ghana’s utilities to improve service delivery amid frequent public frustration over outages and billing disputes. While the 95% resolution rate is commendable, achieving it consistently will require robust monitoring and faster response mechanisms. “High complaint resolution builds trust, but sustaining it demands transparency and adaptability,” said Kwame Osei, a Kumasi-based energy policy researcher. “The real test is whether these efforts translate to fewer complaints over time as services improve.”

As the PURC ramps up its oversight, the spotlight remains on ECG and GWCL to address systemic issues—from metering inaccuracies to pipeline vandalism—that fuel consumer grievances. For Ashanti residents, the commission’s pledge offers a glimmer of hope that their concerns will no longer linger in bureaucratic limbo. Yet, as Asiedu acknowledged, “Regulation is only as effective as the collaboration between utilities, customers, and oversight bodies.” The road to 2025 will reveal whether this tripartite partnership can turn targets into tangible progress.