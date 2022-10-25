PURC ask customers to file complaints on ECG Vending by Friday

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has asked customers affected by the Electricity Company of Ghana’s (ECG) meter credit vendering system challenge to file complaints by Friday for compensation.

This comes after an extensive engagement between the sector regulator and the Management of ECG, after the Company had asked for ample time to be able to identify and analyse those who were affected by the system challenge.

The affected customers are to visit the ECG offices in their respective Districts and the ECG website (www.ecg.com.gh), or any PURC Regional Office and the PURC website (www.purc.com.gh) to complete and submit forms for consideration for compensation.

In an interview with the Ghana News Agency, Dr Ishmeal Ackah, the Executive Secretary of PURC, said: “When we issued the order, ECG wrote to ask for time to pay the affected customers.”

“So, we held a meeting and agreed that we should have a form to distinguish between those who were affected and those who were not. Customers have up to Friday to submit their complaints, thereafter, ECG will analyse the data and compensate all those who were affected,” he said.

Dr Ackah assured all stakeholders of the Commission’s commitment to protect the interests of both utilities and consumers.

PURC ordered ECG to pay compensation to customers who were unable to buy power through their meter credit vendering system in Volta, Takoradi, Tema, Cape Coast, Kasoa, Winneba, Swedru, Koforidua, Nkwakaw and Tafo on October 7.

The situation led to long queues across all the 10 operational regional areas of various vending centres.

ECG is, therefore, to pay compensation in credit equivalent of GHS15 to all affected lifeline electricity consumers, GHS120 to residential consumers, and GHS240 to non-residential consumers.

Commercial consumers are to be reimbursed with a penalty unit equivalent of GHS480 and industrial consumers, GHS1,200, in line with the breach of ECG’s statutory obligations as by law established.

This is to also show responsive customer service by the utility service provider, PURC said.