PURC Increases electricity tariffs by 4.22%

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) has implemented a 4.22 percent increase in electricity charges applicable to all non-lifeline residential consumers, impacting the typical end-users.

This determination follows an evaluation carried out for the third quarter of 2023 by the PURC. As stated by the PURC, the principal goal behind the tariff adjustment is to maintain the genuine value of the cost associated with providing utility services.

The new tariff arrangement retains the current rates for lifeline patrons, as well as for industrial consumers and non-residential establishments such as hair salons, barber shops, eateries, tailoring and clothing businesses, cold storage units, and other small to medium-sized enterprises.

Hence, these customer segments will remain unaffected by any modifications or augmentations in their electricity tariffs.

Regarding water tariffs, the lifeline clients will also enjoy a freeze on tariff modifications, with no upsurge or modification (0%) in their charges. Nevertheless, for all other categories of water users, the PURC has sanctioned a 1.18 percent elevation in tariffs.

The Quarterly Tariff Review Mechanism is designed to monitor and integrate changes in crucial factors used to determine natural gas and electricity tariffs.

“PURC remains consistently appreciative of the backing from all stakeholders, as it persists in executing quarterly tariff assessments following its Rate Setting Guidelines for the Quarterly Review of Natural Gas, Electricity, and Water Tariffs.

The Commission assures stakeholders of its continuous oversight of service providers’ operations to ensure the delivery of quality service while harmonizing the interests of consumers and utility service providers,” stated the PURC’s official communication.