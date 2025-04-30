PURC Resolves Over 89% of Utility Complaints in Ashanti Region, Recovers GH₵160,500

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in Ghana’s Ashanti Region resolved 377 out of 422 consumer complaints against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Ghana Water Limited (GWL) during the first quarter of 2025, achieving an 89.3% resolution rate.

The majority of grievances 397 (94.1%) targeted ECG, while 25 (5.9%) pertained to GWL, according to PURC Public Relations Officer Richard Asiedu.

Financial restitution totaled GH₵52,129 refunded to affected consumers, with an additional GH₵108,371 recovered as revenue for ECG and GWL. The regulator also secured GH₵6,000 in compensation for GWL from construction firms responsible for damaging water infrastructure. Physical interventions included replacing three faulty electric poles, two transformers, 30 defective meters, and repairing 30 pipe bursts, alongside expediting four delayed service connections.

The commission’s quarterly activities extended beyond complaint resolution to include public education campaigns, workshops on ECG’s billing system, and community monitoring in districts like Atwima Mponua and Adansi North. Outreach efforts leveraged partnerships with schools, religious groups, and media platforms to distribute informational leaflets and raise awareness about consumer rights.

PURC’s report underscores its dual role in safeguarding consumer interests while ensuring utility providers meet service standards. The recovery of funds and infrastructure repairs highlight tangible outcomes, though persistent complaints against ECG signal ongoing challenges in service reliability. As Ghana grapples with utility sector reforms, PURC’s proactive engagement offers a model for balancing accountability with operational support, critical for sustaining public trust in essential services.