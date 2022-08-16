PURC should have expanded time on the increment – Residents

Some residents within the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolitan Metropolis say the Public Utilities and Regulatory Commission should have expanded time on the increment in water and electricity bills.

They said the current economic conditions coupled with the hike in food and other commodity prices were enough burden for the Ghanaian.

Ms. Olivia Mason, a social worker told the GNA that the increment in utility tariffs was the last straw to break the Carmel’s back and called on state actors to give ears to the plight of the Ghanaian.

Mr Daniel Amewokpor, a private school teacher lamented the difficulties in catering for his family with the increased prices and wished that the tariff increment were not enforced for a certain period.

He called on the government to impress on the utility providers to give a holiday period for Ghanaians to prepare and adjust to the current trend before any further stress, “our take home cannot take us home now…we need pragmatic social interventions “.

Nana Kofi Mbeah , a retired Educationist said, “God should save us in these strange times.”

Consumers are expected to pay an increment of 27.15 per cent and 21.55 per cent on electricity and water respectively come September 01, 2022.