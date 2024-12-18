PURC to Review Potential Sanctions Against Ghana Water Limited After Ashanti Strike Disruptions

The Public Utility Regulatory Commission (PURC) has announced that it will review potential sanctions against Ghana Water Limited (GWL) following significant water supply disruptions caused by a recent strike in the Ashanti Region.

The commission clarified that its legal directorate will assess available options for penalties related to the incident.

The three-day industrial action by the GWL Workers Union led to the shutdown of water treatment plants across the region, severely impacting water supply. The strike was triggered by safety concerns after recent attacks on the residences of senior management members.

In response, GWL has been instructed to submit a comprehensive report outlining the causes of the disruptions and the steps it will take to prevent similar incidents in the future.

Speaking on the Asaase Breakfast Show on Tuesday, December 17, Dr. Eric Obutey, the Director of Research and Corporate Affairs at the PURC, stressed the importance of ensuring consistent water supply and maintaining public trust in utility services.

“As of this morning, water is flowing, and by midday, all affected areas will have their supply restored. The Commission will engage with the service provider to ensure this situation does not recur. For actions like this, the relevant authorities should be notified for direction and clearance before taking such steps,” Dr. Obutey said.

He further explained that the PURC had not been informed of the strike in advance, adding, “Our legal directorate will review all possible sanctions, whether it be a verbal warning, a penalty, or a formal decision from the commissioners. The final direction will depend on the recommendations of the legal team.”