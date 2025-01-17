PURC Urges Utility Companies to Improve Service Delivery Amid Surge in Complaints

The Public Utilities Regulatory Commission (PURC) in the Bono East Region has issued a strong call to utility companies to enhance their service delivery, following a notable increase in consumer complaints.

In 2024 alone, over 400 complaints were filed against various utility providers, sparking concerns over the quality of services in the region.

During the PURC’s end-of-year review in Techiman, the Bono East Regional Manager, Cassiel Eghan Asiedu, revealed that an overwhelming 98% of the complaints were directed at the Northern Electricity Distribution Company (NEDCo). “A total of 452 complaints were lodged against the utilities in 2024, with 446 of them being resolved amicably, achieving a 98.67% resolution rate,” Asiedu shared.

A significant portion of the complaints—61%—focused on NEDCo’s service quality, which included issues like voltage fluctuations, cable faults, frequent power outages, and faulty utility poles. These technical difficulties alone contributed to 213 complaints. Billing issues also emerged as a critical area of concern, accounting for 29.31% of the complaints, or 102 cases.

Interestingly, consumers themselves were not exempt from scrutiny, as 91 complaints (20.13% of total cases) were filed against them for various infractions.

Asiedu stressed the need for collaboration among all stakeholders, highlighting that the establishment of the PURC’s regional office was a key step toward addressing regulatory issues and making the commission’s services more accessible to the public. “The opening of the regional office was strategic to address regulatory issues and bring the services of the commission close to stakeholders,” he said.

In light of the complaints, Asiedu urged utility providers, particularly NEDCo, to focus on improving reliability and quality to meet the expectations of consumers. The PURC’s call comes as a reminder that consumers in Bono East deserve consistent, high-quality utility services, and it is crucial that companies rise to the challenge of meeting these needs.