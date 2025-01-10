Pure Earth Ghana Congratulates President Mahama and Commends Environmental Vision

Environmental health non-profit organisation, Pure Earth Ghana, has congratulated President John Dramani Mahama on his election and successful inauguration as the President of the Republic.

In a statement issued in Accra, the organisation expressed its enthusiasm for the environmental vision outlined in the President’s first 120-day social contract, particularly in Point 19, which focuses on key initiatives to address pressing environmental challenges in the country.

Pure Earth Ghana highlighted President Mahama’s commitment to tackling illegal mining activities in forest reserves, as well as the introduction of the ‘Tree for Life’ and ‘Blue Water Initiative’ programmes. These initiatives, aimed at restoring and sustainably managing areas and water bodies affected by illegal mining, are seen by the organisation as crucial steps toward ecological and economic recovery in Ghana’s affected regions.

The non-profit also emphasised the urgency of addressing environmental pollution, particularly in the artisanal and small-scale gold mining sector. This sector has long been a source of significant pollution, with harmful heavy metals such as lead and mercury contaminating communities and the environment. This challenge aligns closely with Pure Earth’s core mission, as it is globally recognised for its work on reducing heavy metal pollution and promoting health through environmental protection.

Pure Earth Ghana has been actively collaborating with key governmental agencies, including the Ministry of Environment, Ministry of Health, Ghana Health Service, and the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA). The organisation reaffirmed its commitment to supporting President Mahama’s environmental agenda by advancing sustainable practices to mitigate heavy metal pollution, reducing mercury use in mining, and safeguarding communities from harmful pollutants.

In closing, Pure Earth Ghana reiterated its readiness to work in partnership with the government to implement sustainable environmental solutions that will contribute to a cleaner, healthier, and more resilient Ghana for future generations. The organisation’s support highlights the importance of government-civil society collaboration in addressing environmental challenges, particularly in the context of the country’s mining industry.