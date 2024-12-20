PureTrust Foundation Advocates for Gender Equality and Protection Against Violence during 16 Days of Activism Forum

The PureTrust Foundation, a community-based non-profit organization in Ghana, recently hosted a forum to commemorate the global 16 Days of Activism Against Gender-Based Violence.

The event, focused on advocating for the protection of women and children from violence and abuse, highlighted the importance of legal aid, counseling, and support services for victims.

The foundation called for increased education on the rights of women and children, with an emphasis on addressing domestic violence, child abuse, and gender-based violence. It was noted that these efforts are essential in promoting gender equality, creating safe spaces, and fostering dialogue around violence prevention, especially in vulnerable communities. The forum also featured the hashtag “Stop practices that promote violence against women and children,” underscoring the foundation’s commitment to empowering communities through education and ensuring women and children can thrive free from violence.

Held at the Tamale Disability Center, the event was supported by Vibrant Village, GIZ, Charles Stewart, Mott Foundation, and BSR. Titled “Gender and Child Protection: Addressing Domestic Violence Through Positive Spousal Communication,” the forum brought together social welfare staff, artisans, and women smock weavers to educate women’s groups on developing communication strategies to sustain healthy relationships and marriages.

The 16 Days of Activism is a global campaign running from November 25 to December 10, aimed at combating domestic violence against women and children. During the forum, Mad. Dakurah Severa from the Department of Social Welfare discussed the widespread issue of high divorce rates and broken homes, emphasizing that many women and children continue to suffer due to these societal challenges. She called for increased education for traditional authorities and men on providing security and ensuring peace for women and children.

Mad. Faidatu Alhassan, a representative of the Tamale Development Trust, advocated for the implementation of human rights laws to protect women and children from abuse. Similarly, Hajia Safia Alhassan, CEO of Pagsung Shea Cooperative, stressed the importance of effective education in combating violence extremism to promote peace in communities and homes.

Mad. Jamila Tahiru, Projects Coordinator at the PureTrust Foundation, shared the foundation’s focus on gender and child protection. “As part of our gender and child protection project, we decided to commemorate the event by organizing a safe space where participants, including our inclusive smock weavers, can learn, share experiences, and voice their concerns,” she said.

Many of the women benefiting from the foundation’s programs are young, with most being married. The event provided an opportunity for them to voice concerns about family and marital issues while receiving strategies for fostering peace in their homes. The session also focused on educating women and young girls on effective communication with their husbands to maintain peaceful homes and ensure a healthy environment for children.

The broader mission of the PureTrust Foundation includes enhancing social and economic solutions for the poorest communities, focusing on health, education, economic empowerment, youth development, and water and sanitation. The foundation remains committed to collaborating with government and civil society organizations to influence policies that protect vulnerable groups and improve the enforcement of laws against violence.

Through skills training and support programs, the PureTrust Foundation continues to empower women apprentices, while working to improve living conditions and educational access for women and children across Ghana.