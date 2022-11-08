Purity International School wins Jesuster French quiz competition

Purity International School from Bogoso has won the third edition of the Jesuster French quiz competition.

They emerged winners with 56.5 points

after a keen competition between three schools in Tarkwa-Nusaem and Prestea Huni-Valley Municipalities made it to the final stage.

Purity International School received two laptops, double-decker refrigerator and cash sum of GH￠1,500.00 as their prize.

Lee’s Kingdom Kids Montessori School in Tarkwa placed second with 51 points and they took home two tablets, printer and GH￠1,000.00, while Golden Star Bogoso Junior High School came third with 50 points and they had two tablets and cash sum of GH￠500.00.

In all thirty-six schools participated in the competition which aimed at promoting the learning of French language in Ghana.

Mr Kodjo Djeamessi Kossi, Chief Executive Officer of Jesuster Academie franciase Ghana, thanked Gold Fields Ghana Limited and other firms that had continuously supported the programme.

He announced that they would soon include all the District and Municipal Assembly’s in the Western Region in the competition and appealed to many institutions to assist them.

Miss Vera Afra Aidoo, a pupil of Lee’s Kingdom Kids Montessori School, was adjudged the outstanding performer in the competition expressed appreciation to the organizers for giving them the opportunity to share what they have studied.