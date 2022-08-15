Alhaji Abdallah Suallah Quandah, the Executive Secretary of the Bono Regional Peace Council has advised Muslim students in the tertiary institutions to pursue short courses in peace building and conflict management.

This would empower and position them well to take the lead in their communities’ and the nation’s effort in conflict resolution and peace building.

Alhaji Quandah gave the advice in interview with the Ghana News Agency (GNA) on the side-lines of a seminar for leadership of Muslim students in tertiary institutions in the Bono, Bono East and Ahafo regions on Monday in Sunyani.

The Bono Regional Secretariat of the National Peace Council (NPC) in collaboration with the Ghana Muslim Students Association (GMSA) organised the seminar on the theme “Ensuring Peaceful Co-existence in Multi-ethnic and Multi-religious society: The Role of the Muslim Youth”.

Alhaji Quandah indicated conflict was neutral and natural which could be beneficially resolved to increase productivity, but it could also be handled to bring destruction, hence the need for the students to build their capacity in conflict resolution.

He indicated Islam frowned on lawlessness and asked the students to endeavour to live peaceably with students belonging to other religious sects, and also serve as mediators of peace at their various campuses.

Alhaji Quandah said the Muslim students could do this perfectly if they allowed the teachings of the Holy Quran to reflect and governed their lives, remained compassionate and love others.

Earlier, Mr Shuib Umar Domba, the Bono Regional President of the GMSA described the seminar as timely, saying it would empower the leadership of the Association and thanked the NPC for the support and collaboration.

He said in a multi-ethnic and multi-religious environment, there was the need to build the knowledge of Muslim students to empower them to facilitate peaceful co-existence between Muslims and other students with diverse religious backgrounds.

“As young leaders, aspiring to become future leaders, and take responsible positions in the country, it is therefore imperative that we learn how to resolve when conflicts pop-up so as to promote a harmonious and peaceful environment in our various schools”, Mr Domba added.