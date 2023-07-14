Pusiga youth warn detractors of NAFCO boss

Concerned Youths Association of Pusiga in the Upper East Region were not happy at the turn of events by some self seeking elements within Pusiga District to link the current plights of members of the National Food Suppliers Association (NAFCO) to the political ambition of the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the National Food Buffer Stock Company, Mr. Hanan Abdul-Wahab.

According to them, they are not happy at the turn of events“because Mr Abdul-Wahab can never be blamed for the inability of the central government to pay the food suppliers who had claimed that the National Food Buffer Stock Company owes them a total amount of GH¢270 million.

The members of the National Food Suppliers Association staged a protest on July 4, 2023 spending the night at the premises of the NAFCO to voice their grievances regarding unpaid arrears for food supplies made to various schools over the past two years.

Suppliers from different parts of Ghana gathered at NAFCO’s premises, aiming to intensify their demands, although their initial efforts did not yield the desired outcome.

However, the enemies of Mr Abdul-Wahab has taken an advantage of the the situation to defame him, but thousands of youths in the various electoral areas within Pusiga have jumped into the defence of Mr Abdul-Wahab and told the enemies to leave Mr Abdul-Wahab alone.

“We are not happy at all because we know Mr Abdul-Wahab as honest and a hard worker citizen of Pusiga. In fact they are sad; please tell those enemies to leave Mr Abdul-Wahab alone,” the youths of Pusiga District stressed.

“Of the so many scandals that have rocked this New Patriotic Party (NPP) government under President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, non was linked to what the individuals government appointees in the state institutions office are trying to do in their respective hometowns, so we are asking why do these detractors want to bring the name of Pusiga in this issue?….why not stick to the plight of these sellers? the Pusiga youths rhetorically asked, adding that ‘Obviously these people are out for mischief.”

According to them, the detractors of Mr Abdul-Wahab are scared of the massive endorsement both within and outside his party -NPP in the Pusiga Constituency, and they tried to soil his infallible reputation with this lame link.

They noted that all the youths including the chiefs, queen-mothers, other traditional officers, youths, teachers, students, religious leaders include the residents of Pusiga Constituency irrespective of their political affiliations have declared their un­flinching support to Mr.Abdul-Wahab for his political ambition to contest the upcoming NPP parliamentary candidate race in Pusiga.

However, the notable among these these youths is a well known personality, who was the former Security Coordinator of Matro Mass Transit Limited (MMTL) and a Private Investigator, Mr. Lawal Fuseini also defended Mr.Abdul-Wahab.

Mr. Lawal Fuseini opined in his facebook wall that it was mischievous to attribute the suppliers’ concern to Mr. Mr.Abdul-Wahab quest to represent his good people he worked tirelessly to provide employment and brought massive and unprecedented social and infrastructure developments to the Pusiga Constituency since his NPP government took over the leadership of this country.

He added that the servant leader Abdul-Wahab is known as a man with zeal, determination, focus and passion, adding that he has what it takes to empower the grassroot supporters of the NPP.

For these reasons, they stressed that the entire youths of Pusiga will always stand on Mr.Abdul-Wahab to ensure that he win the NPP parliamentary candidate race and lead the NPP to win the Pusiga parliamentary seat for the party in the 2024 general elections to represent the constituents in Parliament in 2025 to lobby for more needed developments to the constituency.

The youths including the chiefs, kingmakers, queen-mothers and other recognized traditional office holders tasked the delegates and members of the NPP in the area to carefully weigh the merits of the parliamentary hopeful of the NPP in Pusiga and vote for him to lead the party to victory in 2024 showdown.

“A person’s most beautiful asset is not a head full of knowledge, but a heart full of love, an ear ready to listen and a hand willing to help others. The youths in Pusiga constituency look no further for such personality, servant leader Abdul-Wahab is embodiment of all these personal traits,” the youths told this news outlet in an interview.

According to the youths, they were full support of the political ambition of Mr Abdul-Wahab because he has exhibited unquestionable brilliance in political leadership and has the needed qualities to run a successful constituency.

Speaker-after-speaker indicated that Abdul-Wahab could grow the NPP’s broken structures in the constituency economy and lead the party to victory in 2014 elections.

The seasoned Abdul-Wahab ticket offers the best chance for restoring hope among voters and ending the untoward hardship in our constituency,” the youths noted.

Following this development, they called on the delegates and members of the party to vote massively for Mr Abdul-Wahab to win the primaries and lead the party to win the seat.

They stressed that Abdul-Wahab is the man of integrity with the vast experience and intellect to deliver Pusiga constituency from their current economic problems.