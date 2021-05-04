Mr Sena Bosson-Amedenu Sena, South Dayi District Director of the National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE), has called on citizens to put the country first in all that they do.

He also admonished them to live in harmony with others and refrain from doing detrimental things to others.

Mr Bosson-Amedenu made the call when he addressed students and staff of the Peki Secondary Technical School during the launch of Constitutional Week Celebration in the District on the theme: “We are One, Ghana first.”

As part of the celebrations, the Commission took the students through steps on how to play the Constitution Game Board.

The Game Board challenges students’ knowledge of the contents of the 1992 Constitution.
Mr George Aworye, the Assistant Headmaster of the School, described the engagement as educative and thanked the Commission for the programme and urged the students to take interest in the activities of the Commission to be constitutionally literate.

Mr Bosson told the Ghana News Agency (GNA) that identifiable groups such as traders and communities within the District would benefit from the Week Celebration.

“We visited some churches, communities, information centres and other identifiable groups as part of the launch and the rest within the District would also benefit.”

Mr Bosson-Amedenu was accompanied by other officers from the District office of the Commission.

Ghana News Agency
http://www.ghananewsagency.org/
The Ghana news Agency (GNA) was established on March 5, 1957, i.e. on the eve of Ghana's independence and charged with the "dissemination of truthful unbiased news". It was the first news agency to be established in Sub-Saharan Africa. GNA was part of a comprehensive communication policy that sought to harness the information arm of the state to build a viable, united and cohesive nation-state. GNA has therefore been operating in the unique role of mobilizing the citizens for nation building, economic and social development, national unity and integration.

