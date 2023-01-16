Put your expectations to work – GPCC Vice President

The Right Reverend Dr Gordon Kisseih, Vice President of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC) has called on Ghanaians to put their expectations to work to ensure they do not lack miracles, signs, and wonders in their lives.

“As Ghanaians, you must also position yourself on the side of God to enjoy His blessings in your life in the years ahead,” he said.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih, who is also the General Overseer of the Life International Church, was speaking at the opening of this year’s Prayer and Fasting Festival of the church at Achimota, in Accra on Sunday.

Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), non-government organisations (NGOs) and the clergy are attending the 21-day prayer and fasting Festival.

The 21-day festival dubbed, “Shigionoth 2023” which ends on Sunday, January 29, 2023, is aimed at staying in God’s presence to worship Him and return glory to Him.

It is hoped to prepare and equip the participants for the year 2023.

Rt. Rev. Dr Kisseih said 2022 was a period characterised by economic uncertainty and challenges that had caused even stronger nations to crawl.

He, therefore, called on the people to put their trust in God and be hopeful in times of uncertainty

“There are better days ahead, for which people must be well positioned in readiness for success and the blessing of God,’ Rev Dr Kisseih said.

He added that if Ghanaians reposition themselves, grew as children of God, leading lives devoid superstition and other vices, having a change of heart and working very hard, God would always be with them.

Rt. Rev. Dr. Kisseih called on the citizens to remain hopeful and come together to play their respective roles to support the government’s work to steer the country out of its current challenges to improve on their lots.