Putin and Lukashenko discuss bilateral ties and coming CSTO

HANDOUT - 15 April 2021, Russia, Novo-Ogaryovo: Russian President Vladimir Putin attends a meeting of the State Council Presidium and the Agency for Strategic Initiatives, held via video conference, at the Novo-Ogaryovo state residence. Photo: -/Kremlin/dpa - ATTENTION: editorial use only and only if the credit mentioned above is referenced in full
Russian President Vladimir Putin discussed the upcoming meeting of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) and bilateral relations during a telephone conversation with his Belarusian counterpart, Alexander Lukashenko on Wednesday.

“The two leaders discussed preparations for the next meeting of the Collective Security Council of the CSTO that will be held on Nov. 23 in Minsk,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

The presidents also discussed the development of bilateral cooperation and advancing the Union State’s integration, including in the fields of energy, transport, and high technology.

They expressed mutual readiness to continue joint work to “deepen the Russian-Belarusian strategic partnership and allied relations,” according to the Kremlin.

