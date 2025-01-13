Putin and Pezeshkian to Sign Strategic Partnership Agreement in Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian will sign a comprehensive strategic partnership agreement after their talks in Moscow on Friday, the Kremlin said Monday.

“At the end of the talks, Vladimir Putin and Masoud Pezeshkian will sign the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Agreement between Russia and Iran, as well as make media statements,” the Kremlin said in a statement.

During the talks, the two leaders are expected to discuss prospects for further expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of trade and investment, transport and logistics, humanitarian sectors, and beyond, it said.