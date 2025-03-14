Putin Conditionally Backs U.S.-Led Ceasefire as Russian Forces Tighten Grip in Kursk

Russian President Vladimir Putin signaled tentative support for a proposed 30-day Ukraine ceasefire during talks with Belarusian leader Alexander Lukashenko on Thursday, but stressed unresolved “nuances” tied to battlefield dynamics and Kyiv’s potential exploitation of any pause.

The remarks come as Moscow claims strategic gains in Ukraine’s Kursk region, where Kremlin forces recaptured the town of Sudzha this week—a move officials say underscores Russia’s leverage in shaping terms.

“We agree in principle to halt hostilities, but any truce must address root causes of this conflict and prevent Ukraine from rearming,” Putin stated, highlighting concerns that Kyiv could use a ceasefire to mobilize troops and secure Western arms. His comments reflect Moscow’s long-standing demand for guarantees that NATO weapon flows would cease—a nonstarter for Ukraine and its allies. The logistical challenge of monitoring compliance across the 2,000-kilometer frontline further complicates prospects, with Putin noting the difficulty of verifying violations in real time.

The Kremlin’s ambivalence contrasts with Ukraine’s public acceptance of the U.S.-brokered interim truce following talks in Jeddah this week. A joint U.S.-Ukraine statement outlined plans for an “immediate, renewable 30-day pause” contingent on Russian reciprocity, though Kyiv has not detailed potential concessions. Moscow’s focus remains fixed on Kursk, where Defense Ministry spokesman Dmitry Peskov declared operations “nearing completion” after Ukrainian forces staged a cross-border incursion in August 2024. Analysts view the region’s consolidation as a tactical win for Russia, strengthening its hand in any territorial negotiations.

Putin hinted at direct talks with former U.S. President Donald Trump, who has positioned himself as a mediator, though no timeline was provided. The proposal’s fate now hinges on bridging gaps between Moscow’s insistence on “long-term peace” terms—a euphemism for recognizing annexed territories—and Kyiv’s red lines against ceding land. With trust at rock bottom, Western officials remain skeptical. “A ceasefire without verified disarmament mechanisms is just a timeout for rearmament,” said a European security advisor, speaking on condition of anonymity.

As diplomatic wrangling continues, the battlefield dictates tempo: Russia’s Kursk advances and Ukraine’s reliance on Western artillery underscore the high stakes of timing. For now, the proposal remains a fragile gambit—one that risks unraveling without concrete guarantees or third-party enforcement.