Putin Criticizes U.S. Economic Policy Mistakes

The U.S. administration is making one mistake after another in economic policy, Russian President Vladimir Putin said here on Wednesday.

“And in the field of foreign policy, in domestic policy, but also in economic policy, I think that today’s U.S. administration is making one mistake after another,” Putin said at a meeting with representatives of world news agencies on the sidelines of the 27th St. Petersburg International Economic Forum.

He described the Swift ban against Russian banks on the use of the U.S. dollar in international payments as one of the big mistakes of the U.S. government.

The desire of Washington to be a leader of global liberalism is destroying the country from within, Putin said.

“I think you will agree with me that no one is interested in Ukraine in the United States, they are interested in the greatness of the United States, which is fighting not for Ukraine and not for the Ukrainian people, but for its greatness and for its leadership,” the Russian president added.

For the upcoming U.S. presidential election, Putin noted that the result does not matter much for Russia as nothing serious will change in U.S.-Russia relations after the election.

Russia will work with any duly elected U.S. president, he added.