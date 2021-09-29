Putin-Erdogan Talks End After Lasting About 3 Hours

The talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his Turkish counterpart, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, ended, they lasted about three hours.

The leaders’ meeting was held in Sochi on Wednesday, the parties discussed both bilateral relations and regional problems — the situation in Syria, Libya, Afghanistan and the Caucasus.

For Putin, the Russian-Turkish talks were the first public face-to-face meeting after he was quarantined.

Putin Calls Talks With Erdogan Meaningful

Russian President Vladimir Putin described the talks with Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan as meaningful.

“Thank you for your visit. It was very meaningful and informative. We will be in contact,” Putin said, seeing Erdogan off.

After Erdogan said he had already received a booster shot against COVID-19, Putin advised him to be revaccinated with Russian coronavirus vaccine Sputnik V next time.

“Despite the fact that I spent the day with an infected person, I did not get sick. So the next time you get boosted, Sputnik V,” Putin suggested.

The talks between the two leaders took place at the Sochi residence of the Russian president.