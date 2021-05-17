Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) arrives for the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. China is taking
Russian President Vladimir Putin (C) arrives for the ceremony of presenting credentials at the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, Feb. 5, 2020. China is taking "decisive and vigorous" measures to fight the novel coronavirus, Vladimir Putin said Wednesday at the ceremony of presenting credentials by ambassadors of 23 countries, including China. (Xinhua/Bai Xueqi)

Russian President Vladimir Putin has not yet had any personal contacts with the leaders of Israel and Palestine, but this can be arranged quickly if needed, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov assured on Monday.

This weekend, the Israeli air force launched an attack on a 15-storey building in the Gaza Strip housing offices of local and international media outlets. The Israeli army claimed that the Hamas’ intelligence unit was using the media offices as a smear.

“We are highly concerned over such attacks, especially taking into consideration that the building housed offices of leading global media outlets. We are highly concerned over the growing number of victims. Vladimir Putin has not yet had any personal contacts over the past few days … This can be arranged if needed, this can be done through dialogue, including through the [Middle East] Quartet, and the foreign ministry is working actively,” Peskov told reporters.

