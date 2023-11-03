Putin lifts Russia’s ratification of nuclear test ban agreement

Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on Thursday revoking the country’s ratification of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty (CTBT), according to an officially published document.

The Kremlin had stated earlier that Russia’s withdrawal from the treaty would not imply the restoration of nuclear tests.

Chairman of the State Duma Vyacheslav Volodin said Moscow had been waiting for Washington to ratify the treaty for 23 years, but the United States had demonstrated its irresponsible approach towards global security issues.

The CTBT is a multilateral agreement that bans all nuclear explosion tests conducted for peaceful or military purposes.