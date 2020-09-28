Russian President Vladimir Putin and South Korean President Moon Jae-in on Monday discussed forging deeper bilateral cooperation.

During a phone conversation, Putin and Moon expressed mutual interest in further trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian ties, the Kremlin said in a press release.

They called for the establishment of “substantive cooperation” between the two countries in healthcare, including joint efforts to fight COVID-19 infections and develop vaccines.

In addition, the leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a comprehensive political and diplomatic resolution to the problems on the Korean Peninsula.

The phone call was made as the two countries are about to mark the 30th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations on Wednesday.