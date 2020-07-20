The share of modern warships in the Russian navy should exceed 70 percent by 2027, President Vladimir Putin said Monday.

“We will continue to pursue a course towards the development of a modern, combat-ready fleet and build ships armed with promising weapons and equipment,” Putin said at a warships’ keel-laying ceremony in Kerch, Crimea.

Currently, the shipbuilding industry is already loaded with orders for years to come and it is necessary to make the most of the scientific, production and personnel potential to create the latest ships of all types, he added.

Putin said the construction of six new warships started at the same time on Monday at three leading shipyards, with two universal amphibious assault ships in Kerch, two frigates in St. Petersburg, and two nuclear submarines in Severodvinsk.

The new vessels will be equipped with advanced weapons, control and long-range communication systems, which will significantly strengthen the combat and strategic capabilities of the Russian navy, he said. Enditem

