Putin Reflects on Ukraine War, Sovereignty and Nuclear Doctrine in Year-End Press Conference

In his year-end press conference on December 19, Russian President Vladimir Putin reflected on a range of issues, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to Russia’s evolving nuclear doctrine and its foreign policy.

Putin acknowledged that, in hindsight, Russia should have prepared more systematically for the invasion of Ukraine in 2022, which he continues to refer to as a “special military operation.” He added that the country should have launched a full-scale invasion earlier, highlighting the lessons learned from the conflict, which has entered its second year.

Putin’s statements underscored his belief that Russia was forced to act to protect its sovereignty, particularly in light of what he described as a period leading up to the invasion when the country was at risk of losing its sovereignty. He reflected on how Russia had regained its autonomy since his time in office, contrasting it with the challenges faced during Boris Yeltsin’s presidency 25 years ago. In his view, Russia’s sovereignty had been preserved against overwhelming external pressures.

Turning to foreign policy, Putin was asked about the recent developments in Syria, particularly regarding the fall of President Bashar al-Assad’s regime. He insisted that the situation was “complicated,” but not a defeat for Russia, which had supported Assad militarily throughout the conflict. Putin mentioned that he had not yet spoken with the ousted Syrian leader, who fled to Moscow as rebel forces advanced on Damascus, but intended to do so soon. Russia, he said, would continue its talks with Syria’s new leadership to retain strategic military bases on the Mediterranean coast, which could potentially be repurposed for humanitarian efforts.

Putin was also questioned about U.S. President-elect Donald Trump, noting that it had been four years since the two leaders last spoke but expressing readiness to meet him again if Trump desired. In a moment of levity, when asked if he was in a weaker position compared to the incoming U.S. President, Putin quipped, quoting Mark Twain: “The rumours of my death are much exaggerated,” which drew laughter from the assembled journalists.

On relations with China, Putin asserted that Russia’s ties with its eastern neighbor had reached unprecedented levels. He described the bilateral cooperation between Russia and China as historically unparalleled, with both nations coordinating actions on the world stage.

The majority of Putin’s remarks, however, focused on the war in Ukraine, where he claimed Russia was making progress on the frontlines “every day,” describing his troops as “heroes.” He presented a signed flag from Russian marines fighting in the Kursk region as a symbol of their bravery and commitment. He also emphasized the ongoing construction projects in territories seized from Ukraine, citing improvements in infrastructure, particularly in the Luhansk region, which has been under Russian control since 2014.

Putin was pressed on the West’s response to Russia’s nuclear posture, specifically its updated nuclear doctrine, which was passed in November. Under this new policy, Russia reserves the right to use nuclear weapons against any nation that launches an attack on it, or its allies, if those nations are backed by nuclear powers. The doctrine, he argued, was a necessary safeguard of Russian sovereignty, and he hinted that the West might not fully appreciate the message behind it.

On military technology, Putin highlighted Russia’s newly developed intermediate-range ballistic missile, the Oreshnik, which was used in a November strike on Ukraine. He provocatively suggested that Russia should test the missile’s power by firing it at Ukraine, with the expectation that Ukraine’s air defenses, which rely on U.S.-supplied systems, would try to intercept it. When asked about the missile’s name, Putin jokingly admitted, “Honestly, no idea. No clue.”

Throughout the press conference, the theme of “Russian sovereignty” was prevalent, with Putin emphasizing that less reliance on foreign partners—especially due to Western sanctions—was one of the key outcomes of the Ukraine invasion. While he claimed that Russia’s economy was stable, he acknowledged that inflation, at 9.1%, was “alarming,” though he pointed to higher growth rates than countries like Germany. He also discussed the country’s economic challenges, noting that it was increasingly reliant on military production to sustain its economy.

On domestic issues, Putin touched on a variety of topics, from the difficulties faced by young people in securing mortgages to the rise in telephone scams. However, his remarks underscored the sense of self-sufficiency he believed Russia had achieved, despite the ongoing hardships.

The four-hour press conference, titled “Results of the Year with Vladimir Putin,” was tightly controlled, with Putin answering questions from the public, foreign journalists, and pensioners. It was broadcast live across state TV channels and served as an opportunity for the president to assert his narrative on Russia’s role in global affairs, the economy, and the war in Ukraine. As the country faces a challenging year ahead, Putin’s reflections provide insight into his stance on sovereignty, military power, and Russia’s place in the world.