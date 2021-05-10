President Vladimir Putin has stressed the protection of Russia’s national interests on the 76th anniversary of the Soviet victory over Nazi Germany.

“Russia consistently defends international law,” the Kremlin leader said on Sunday during a large military parade with some 12,000 participants in Moscow.

“At the same time, we will steadfastly defend our national interests and ensure the security of our people.”

Putin once again warned against attempts to falsify history and attempts to relativize the actions of “traitors and criminals.”

Last week, a bill was introduced that would criminalize “equating” the actions of Soviet power and the Nazi regime during World War II. Putin justified the proposal as a defence against historical falsehoods, but critics warn it could endanger historians’ work.

World War II brought “unbearable trials, pain and tears,” Putin recalled during his speech. “And there is no forgiveness and no justification for those who are again hatching aggressive plans.”

Thousands of soldiers marched across the Red Square afterwards in icy winds and cloudy skies. Tanks and fighter planes were also presented.

Some of the World War II veterans were wrapped in blankets to stay warm, but at least participants didn’t get wet: According to official figures, Moscow had spent roughly 417 million roubles (5.6 million dollars) to artificially disperse clouds from the city centre.

Hardly anyone wore face masks. All participants in the parade had been vaccinated against the coronavirus, according to official reports.

Putin himself was vaccinated a few weeks ago.

Victory Day is one of the most important holidays in Russia.

According to historians, the Soviet Union suffered around 27 million casualties during World War II. Other former Soviet countries also held military parades and commemorative events on Sunday. Tens of thousands of people in Ukraine, for example, remembered the day with flowers and motorcades.