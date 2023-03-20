Putin Says He Got Familiar With China’s Peace Plan on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Monday that he had carefully studied China’s peace plan regarding the situation in Ukraine.

“We have also carefully read your proposals for resolving the crisis in Ukraine,” Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in the Kremlin.

Russia is always open to negotiations and respects China’s plan, the president added.

“We are always open to negotiations. We will certainly discuss all these issues, including your initiatives, which we certainly respect,” Putin said.

Xi is on a state visit to Moscow from March 20-22, which is his first foreign trip after he was reelected by the Chinese National People’s Congress as the country’s leader for a third five-year term on March 10.